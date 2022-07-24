Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

HBO Max has announced everything coming to the platform this August, including the debut of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (8/21), based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.” In addition, all eight seasons of the HBO hit GAME OF THRONES arrive on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the ad-free plan and supported devices. Here’s some of the diverse content coming to HBO Max in August that we know fans will enjoy.
August 1:
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
- A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
- Amy, 2015 (HBO)
- Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
- Belle, 2013 (HBO)
- Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
- Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
- Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
- Bug, 2007 (HBO)
- Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
- Charlie’s Angels, 2000
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
- Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
- Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
- Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
- Colors, 1988 (HBO)
- Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
- Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
- Days of Being Wild, 1990
- DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022
- Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
- Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
- Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
- Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
- Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
- From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
- Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
- Gaslight, 1944
- Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
- Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
- How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
- How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
- Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
- Ivanhoe, 1952
- Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
- Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
- Late August, Early September, 1998
- Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
- Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
- Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
- Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
- Little Women, 1994
- Locke, 2013 (HBO)
- Love & Basketball, 2000
- Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
- Miles Ahead, 2016
- Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
- Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
- Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
- Objective, Burma!, 1945
- Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
- Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
- Out of the Past, 1947
- Remember, 2016 (HBO)
- Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
- Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
- Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
- Source Code, 2011
- Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
- Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
- The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
- The Blood of a Poet, 1932
- The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
- The Devil’s Backbone, 2001
- The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
- The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
- The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
- The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
- The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
- The Notebook, 2004
- The One, 2001 (HBO)
- The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
- The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
- The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
- The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
- The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
- The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
- Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
- Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
- Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
- Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
- Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
- Whiplash, 2014
August 3:
- Belle, 2021
August 4:
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
August 5:
- Belfast, 2021 (HBO)
- Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)
August 7:
- The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special
August 9:
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)
August 13:
- The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 21:
- American Sniper, 2014
- House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 24:
- Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 25:
- House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version
August 26:
- Victor and Valentino, Season 3C
- Wolf, 2021 (HBO)
TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN AUGUST:
August 2:
- 300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
August 3:
- Aldnoah.Zero (Dubbed), 2014
- Inuyasha, 2019
- Mob Psycho 100 (Dubbed), 2019
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica, 2012
- The Promised Neverland (Dubbed), 2019
August 4:
- Top Gear, Season 26
August 6:
- Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, 2021 (HBO)
August 12:
- For A Good Time, Call …, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
August 17:
- Top Gear, Season 27
August 26:
- Pure, 2020
August 27:
- Profugos, 2012 (HBO)
August 31:
- 17 Again, 2009
- 2 Days in New York, 2012 (HBO)
- 42nd Street, 1933
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, 2016
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
- A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
- Admission, 2013 (HBO)
- Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
- Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
- Alan Partridge, 2014 (HBO)
- Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
- Alex Cross, 2012
- America’s Sweethearts, 2001
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- Army of One, 2016 (HBO)
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Beetlejuice, 1988
- Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
- Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
- Beyond the Black Rainbow, 2011 (HBO)
- Birth, 2004 (HBO)
- Blade, 1998
- Blade II, 2002
- Blade: Trinity, 2004
- Bolero, 1984 (HBO)
- Broadcast News, 1987 (HBO)
- Bronson, 2009 (HBO)
- Caddyshack, 1980
- Charlie’s Angels, 2000
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
- City of God, 2003 (HBO)
- Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
- Cold Mountain, 2003
- Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
- Daphne & Velma, 2018
- Deep Blue Sea, 1999
- Defiance, 2008 (HBO)
- Dennis the Menace, 1993
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Dolphin Tale, 2011
- Dolphin Tale 2, 2014
- Down a Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
- Dracula Untold, 2014 (HBO)
- Dumb & Dumber, 1994
- El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
- Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2015 (HBO)
- Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
- Fay Grim, 2007 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- Final Destination 5, 2011
- Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
- Fool’s Gold, 2008
- For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
- For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
- Free Willy, 1993
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
- Friends With Kids, 2012 (HBO)
- From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
- Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
- Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
- Get Carter, 1971
- Getting Played, 2006 (HBO)
- Gran Torino, 2008
- Grumpy Old Men, 1993
- Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
- Hairspray, 1988
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
- Horrible Bosses, 2011
- How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
- Huracan (AKA Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
- I Give it a Year, 2013 (HBO)
- I Spy, 2002
- Impostor, 2002 (HBO)
- Julie, 1956
- Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
- Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
- King Kong, 2005 (HBO) Extended Version
- Klute, 1971
- Kong: Skull Island, 2017
- La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
- Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)
- Lean on Me, 1989
- Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
- Like Crazy, 2011 (HBO)
- Los Cronocrimenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2008 (HBO)
- Lost in Space, 1998
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- My Dog Skip, 2000
- Mystic River, 2003
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019
- Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- Not Easily Broken, 2009
- Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
- Page One, 2011 (HBO)
- Pale Rider, 1985
- Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
- Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
- Point Break, 1991
- Prime, 2005 (HBO)
- Project X, 2012
- Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)
- Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
- Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
- Red Sonja, 1985
- Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
- Romeo Must Die, 2000
- Roots (Mini Series), 1977
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
- Serendipity, 2001
- Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
- Son of Kong, 1933
- Space Jam, 1996
- Starship Troopers, 1997
- Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
- Super Fly, 1972
- Taken 2, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
- Tales from The Darkside: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)
- Tea for Two, 1950
- The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
- The Ant Bully, 2006
- The Big Sleep, 1946
- The Bridges of Madison County, 1995
- The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
- The Dark Crystal, 1982
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- The East, 2013 (HBO)
- The Extra Man, 2010 (HBO)
- The Final Destination, 2009
- The First Monday in May, 2016 (HBO)
- The Fugitive, 1993
- The Gay Divorcee, 1934
- The Goodbye Girl, 1977
- The Loft, 2015 (HBO)
- The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
- The Mask, 1994
- The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976
- The Pelican Brief, 1993
- The Raid 2, 2014
- The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
- The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
- The Town, 2010
- This Must Be the Place, 2012
- Tickled, 2016 (HBO)
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
- Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
- Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
- Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
- Two Weeks Notice, 2002
- Underworld, 2003
- Underworld: Awakening, 2012
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
- Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
- Unforgiven, 1992
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
- Valentine’s Day, 2010
- Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
- View From the Top, 2003 (HBO)
- Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
- We Are Marshall, 2006
- What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
- Young Man with a Horn, 1949