Sunday, July 24, 2022
x
HomeEntertainmentMega Millions Jackpot Reaches $790 Million for Tuesday Drawing
EntertainmentFeaturedNews

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $790 Million for Tuesday Drawing

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
54

The Mega Millions® jackpot is the talk of the country! Anticipation is building as the jackpot continues to grow, and the estimated prize for the next drawing on Tuesday, July 26, is an incredible $790 million ($464.4 million cash). The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: the white balls 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

There have been only three lottery jackpots ever won – in any game – at a higher level than next Tuesday’s estimated prize of $790 million. Two were Mega Millions jackpots – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on January 22, 2021. The current world record lottery prize is a $1.586 billion Powerball® jackpot won on January 13, 2016.

While the Mega Millions jackpot remains elusive, there were still millions of winners in Friday night’s drawing – a total of 3,428,412 winning tickets at all prize levels. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. Three of them are worth $3 million each because they included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 3X Friday night; they were sold in Delaware, New Jersey and New York. The remaining Match 5 winning ticket, worth $1 million, was sold in Virginia. The $3 million Delaware ticket represents the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in that state!

For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball in the July 22 drawing, 105 tickets win the game’s third prize. Sixteen of those are worth $30,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 89 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

In the 28 drawings since the jackpot was last won in Tennessee on April 15, there have been almost 21.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 33 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 17 states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year. In addition to the most recent Tennessee win at $15 million on April 15, jackpots were won in California ($426 million on January 28), New York ($128 million on March 8) and Minnesota ($110 million on April 12; that state’s very first Mega Millions jackpot win).

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets
$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI
$790 million (est) 7/26/2022 ?
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA
$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

Previous articleComing to HBO Max in August 2022
Next articleAscension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital to Host Hiring Event
Source Staff
Source Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

MTSU’s 2,474 Spring Grads Ready for Adventure with New Degrees

Source Staff - 0
The 2,474 new graduates in Middle Tennessee State University’s first Class of 2022 are on their way to adventures great and small, jubilantly accepting...

MTSU Honors 75 Retiring Employees for Years of Service to Students and the Campus...

Press Release - 0
Middle Tennessee State University is saluting 75 retiring employees as the 2021-22 academic year begins to wind down, honoring their 1,959 combined years of service devoted to students and...

Blackman Collegiate Academy Sophomores Gain Insight During BCA Day at MTSU

Press Release - 0
Already an entrepreneur at age 16, Gary Willis has his sights set on a business career. The Murfreesboro resident and Blackman High School sophomore owns and...

Central Magnet Student Named Best in Show at the 4th Annual Countywide STEM Expo

Press Release - 0
More than 300 RCS students and 14 schools presented projects at this year's show By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL RCS middle and high school students presented STEM...

Dr. Ming Wang to Give March 24 Guest Lecture at MTSU on Seeking Common...

Press Release - 0
After escaping from China in the wake of the oppressive Cultural Revolution, a world-renowned eye surgeon and philanthropist has dedicated his life to restoring...

Latest Statewide Survey by MTSU Says that Tennessee Consumer Outlook has “Declined Considerably”

Press Release - 0
MTSU survey: Tennessee consumer outlook hits another all-time low amid inflation worries, rising gas prices, Ukraine Outlook among Tennessee consumers has “declined considerably” since last...

A New Degree Program at MTSU Will Allow More Adults and Public Servants to...

Press Release - 0
A New Degree Program at MTSU Will Offer Public Safety Concentration Geared Toward Working Professionals Bachelor’s degree program can be completed online A new degree program...

Tennessee College Basketball Roundup: March Madness

Austin Timberlake - 0
Tennessee is well represented in the NCAA Tournament along with the other postseason tournaments in March. NCAA Tournament #3 Tennessee (26-7) vs. #14 Longwood (26-6) The...

Chatt Advances to NCAA Tournament, TN College Basketball Roundup: March 8th

Austin Timberlake - 0
Chattanooga becomes the 1st team in Tennessee to advance to March Madness on a wild buzzer beater over Furman. #1. as it should be. #SoConHoops🏀...

MTSU and Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts Renew Partnership

Press Release - 0
Middle Tennessee State University and the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America renewed their partnership that will allow the university to remain a resource...
Load more

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.