Locally Owned Murfreesboro and Smyrna Independent Merchants Association are excited to announce the 5th annual Light Up Local Firefly Awards!

Light Up Local, set for April 26, 2022, promises to be an exciting evening of local food, music, and the presentation of the Firefly Awards. Through the people’s choice awards celebration, this event will highlight the importance of supporting independent businesses by showcasing locally owned businesses in both Murfreesboro and Smyrna in carefully selected categories. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. You do not have to be a local business owner to come show your support!

Dress is casual and you are encouraged to wear a shirt from your favorite local business.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

There will be tasty bites from locally-owned restaurants and drinks from local spots as well! Contact us if you would like to participate.