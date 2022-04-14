Murfreesboro Police Looking for Two Persons of Interest in Burglary Case

Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a burglary case.

On April 3, money orders/checks were stolen from the night deposit box at Farrar Brothers on West College Street.

One person is captured on video checking the box and another person is seen retrieving the items.

The individuals were driving a dark-colored Dodge Durango SRT with a temporary Virginia tag.

If you know who these individuals are, contact Detective David Miller at 629 201 5662 or email tips to [email protected].

