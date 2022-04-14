“The Child Advocacy Center is excited to announce the Hometown Heroes Walk for Children Committee is hosting an amazing silent auction in connection with the event this spring,” announced Child Advocacy Center Development Coordinator Katie Enzor.

“Whether you can attend the Walk or not, you can show your support for child abuse victims by bidding on silent auction items,” continued Enzor. “All the proceeds from the walk and the silent auction will help us provide critically needed services for child abuse victims.”

The silent auction is hosted on the Child Advocacy Center’s Facebook page from Friday, April 15 at 9 a.m. until Friday, April 29 at 12:00 noon. All items were generously donated from local Murfreesboro businesses. Highlights include a one-night stay and breakfast for two at Staybridge Suites, a $50 gift card to The Chop House, and an 8X6 foot area rug from Fred’s Flooring. Community members can place their bids in $5 increments in the comment section under the picture of the basket or item of their choosing. You do not have to participate in the walk to bid on these incredible silent auction items.

Every April, the Child Protective Investigative Team hosts the walk from Murfreesboro’s Civic Plaza to the Child Advocacy Center to encourage community support for child abuse and child sexual abuse victims during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In the last 22 years, the Child Advocacy Center has collaborated with the Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney’s Office to investigate and prosecute 17,619 child abuse cases, assist over 27,092 individuals, and train over 12,956 people how to protect children. The proceeds from the event benefit the children and families that are served every day.

Hometown Heroes Walk for Children and Silent Auction Details:

Silent Auction Link: https://fb.me/e/2k7CLl4hz

Auction Dates: April 15, 2022 at 9 a.m. – April 29, 2022 at 12:00 noon

Register to Walk: www.cacrutherford.org/events and click Hometown Heroes Walk for Children

Cost: FREE to walk and $15 for t-shirts

Schedule: April 29, 2022 | 10:45 Registration | 11:30 Speakers | 12:00 Walk Begins

Parking: 1040 Samsonite Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Transportation: Complimentary shuttles will run from the Child Advocacy Center to the event kick-off from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Participate Virtually: facebook.com/CACRutherford

Questions: (615) 867-9000 or [email protected]