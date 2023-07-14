Cheer Coach Indicted on Multiple Sex Charges in Franklin

A cheerleading coach from a popular Franklin facility is behind bars on sex crime charges.

James So, 27, was arrested last night following grand jury indictments for Aggravated Rape, x4 counts of Statutory Rape, x3 counts of Rape, and x2 counts of Sexual Battery.

All of the charges were against one victim, a 17-year-old female, and occurred during a single encounter. It happened inside Premier Athletics, on Gothic Court.

An investigation was initiated after the incident was reported in March. Results from that investigation, including an exhaustive review of evidence in the case, were presented to a Williamson County Grand Jury, who returned the charges police arrested So for, last night.

Detectives do not currently think there are other victims but do want to hear from anyone with information that might be relevant: (615) 794-2513.

So is behind bars on a $300,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 26.

