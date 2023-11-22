Carrabba’s Italian Grill Introduces New Mobile App

TAMPA (Nov. 21, 2023) – Authentic Italian cuisine is just a click away with the all-new Carrabba’s mobile app, the latest way to taste the flavors and fun of Carrabba’s Italian Grill. The app serves a satisfying selection of exclusive benefits including free dessert for downloading with any adult entrée through Sunday, Dec. 3.

“The Carrabba’s app was designed to make it easier than ever for guests to dine with us,” said Bronze R. Major, Head of Marketing for Carrabba’s Italian Grill. “We’ve added a number of features to enhance the Carrabba’s experience whether guests are dining in the restaurant, ordering carryout or delivery, and we’re excited to share this added dimension of our warm Italian hospitality.”

The app offers an abundant selection of benefits and rewards for those who want to taste mouth-watering Italian cuisine crafted from family recipes handed down through generations.

Get seated faster: Tap the app for its waitlist features to get seated faster.

Tap the app for its waitlist features to get seated faster. RSVP to exclusive events: Get first-in-line access to Carrabba’s monthly wine dinners, spirit-pairing dinners and more.The next event is the Caymus Wine Dinner, a chef-crafted experience paired with some of the best wines from the Wagner family on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and A Feast of the Seven Fishes Wine Dinner on Wednesday. Dec. 20. RSVP today to reserve a spot to either event.

Get first-in-line access to Carrabba’s monthly wine dinners, spirit-pairing dinners and more.The next event is the Caymus Wine Dinner, a chef-crafted experience paired with some of the best wines from the Wagner family on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and A Feast of the Seven Fishes Wine Dinner on Wednesday. Dec. 20. RSVP today to reserve a spot to either event. Delicious rewards: Sign up for loyalty program Dine Rewards to earn rewards, or link account in the app.

Sign up for loyalty program Dine Rewards to earn rewards, or link account in the app. Order with ease : Order effortlessly with easy customization options plus reorder favorites.

: Order effortlessly with easy customization options plus reorder favorites. Up-to-date menus: View menus from your local Carrabba’s restaurant including seasonal specials.Available now through January 15, Winter Specials feature a new Mezzaluna Fritte, returning favorites Short Rib Marsala and Rigatoni Al Forno, a Cannoli Cake for Two, and hand-crafted cocktails such as the new Italian Cookie Martini and Merry Berry Martini served in a holiday ornament.

For more information and to download the Carrabba’s App, visit www.carrabbas.com/app.

Source: Carrabba’s Italian Grill

