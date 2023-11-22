Three Arrested, Two At Large In Recent Appliance Burglary Spree in Nashville

November 20, 2023 – Outstanding investigative work by South Precinct detectives over the last week has resulted in Monday’s issuance of more than 120 warrants for a recent string of appliance thefts from recently constructed homes. Three persons have been arrested and two others remain at large following the recovery of nearly 50 stolen appliances from two locations.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a storage unit on Millwood Drive last Wednesday where 25 appliances, including oven ranges, washers and dryers, were found from five separate reported incidents. The owners of the storage unit, Hany Sharobim, 37, and Magy Ramzy, 34, both of Old Hickory, were arrested and each charged with five counts of theft.

An additional 23 appliances were recovered from a home on Oaklawn Court in Mt. Juliet Thursday. All of the stolen property was recovered and returned to the victims.

Amarea Chism, 18, of Murfreesboro, was arrested Friday and charged for an unrelated theft that morning. He additionally is expected to be charged with 33 burglary and theft related warrants, mostly felonies, following at least five incidents where appliances were taken.

The other two suspects, Michiah Chism, 20, of Antioch, and Elmer Vargas, 21, of Nashville, each face 42 charges related to the burglary spree.

Source: MNPD