Buffalo Wild Wings Launches Sweet & Spicy Honey Sauces

February 28, 2024 – Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing sugar, spice, and everything nice together with a duo of limited-time sauces – new Honey Sriracha and returning Honey Garlic – hitting the menu just in time for March Madness. These two delicious sauces are now available nationwide and can be enjoyed on fans’ choice of wings, chicken sandwiches, or wraps.

Honey Garlic and Honey Sriracha combine sweet honey with two bold flavors, adding new dynamic tastes into the mix of Buffalo Wild Wings’ expansive lineup of 26 iconic sauces and dry rubs. Honey Garlic is a returning favorite that features rich, tangy garlic perfectly balanced with honey and soy for a sweet, salty, and garlicky flavor. Honey Sriracha also blends honey with another classic flavor – spicy sriracha – for a fiery-sweet and truly craveable taste.

Fans can try these sauces during B-Dubs’ BOGO March Madness deal! On Thursday, March 21, celebrate the start of this year’s NCAA Tournament as you buy one, get one free boneless wings for dine-in, takeout, and delivery – and use the opportunity to also indulge in Buffalo Wild Wings’ new Honey Sriracha and returning favorite Honey Garlic sauces. Two new sauces on the menu, basketball on the wall-to-wall TVs and BOGO boneless wings for all – what could be better?!

To find the closest B-Dubs location near you, visit the Buffalo Wild Wings website at https://www.buffalowildwings.com/locations/. Or, if you’re looking for take-out, menu items featuring the returning Honey Garlic and new Honey Sriracha sauces can also be ordered for delivery or pick-up to elevate any day or night at https://www.buffalowildwings.com/menu/.

Source: Inspire Brands

