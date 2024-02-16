Bruins Extend Home Winning Streak to Nine with Victory over Northern Iowa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – February 15, 2024 – A well-balanced and explosive offensive performance led to the Belmont University women’s basketball team’s ninth-straight home victory Thursday night inside the Curb Event Center. Led by four double-figure scorers, including outstanding games from junior forwards Tessa Miller and Kendal Cheesman , the Bruins earned a convincing 84-72 win over Northern Iowa in Missouri Valley Conference action in the Music City.

Moving to 11-2 in MVC play and 18-6 overall, Belmont hit a season-high 15 three-pointers and shot 50.9 percent (29-of-57) from the field. In a complete team effort, the Bruins assisted on all but six of their made baskets with a season-best 23 assists.

Miller nearly recorded a double-double with 18 points, a career-high nine assists and a team-best six rebounds, while Cheesman scored a game-high 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

Full Story: Belmont

