Suspects on Run After Armed Robbery in La Vergne

February 16, 2024 – La Vergne police are looking for help to identify two people of interest in a recent robbery.

Police were called on Wednesday, February 14 around 1:30 p.m. after the men robbed the City Limits Jewelry & Repair on Murfreesboro Road, claiming to have weapons. After leaving the store, the subjects led police on a foot pursuit in the area of Jefferson Pike and Center Street in La Vergne. Officers established a perimeter, but after exhausting search efforts, dissolved the perimeter.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: La Vergne Police