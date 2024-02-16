Two Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop Springfield

February 17, 2024 – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit arrested Shamontez Cheatham, age 27, and Latoyia Grady, age 35, during a traffic stop for illegal narcotics on Tom Austin Hwy in Springfield, TN.

On February 14th, 2024, the K-9 unit conducted a probable cause search of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Tom Austin Hwy in Springfield, TN. During the search, deputies located 17.29 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 115 Buprenorphine dosage strips, 3.5 grams of suspected Marijuana, and $1,191.00 cash.

Shamontez Cheatham of Murfreesboro was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Drug for Resale, Possession of a Schedule III Drug for Resale, and Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Drug. Latoyia Grady of Nashville was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Drug for Resale, Possession of a Schedule III Drug for Resale, and Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License. Bond and booking photos are available at robertsonsheriff.com.

“I am very proud of K-9 Deputy Nyla and her handler Deputy Duffey for getting these extremely dangerous drugs off of our streets. Our Sheriff’s Office team is working diligently to keep our Robertson County community safe,” stated Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.

Source: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office

