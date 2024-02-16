Knecht Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 15, 2024 – Dalton Knecht of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is among the selections to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team, as announced Thursday afternoon.

The fifth-year guard from Thornton, Colo., is one of 30 individuals on the list. The group includes five SEC players, as Knecht is joined by Auburn’s Johni Broome, Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves, Alabama’s Mark Sears and Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV.

Knecht, Broome and Reeves are also on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, as revealed Jan. 30.

A 6-foot-6, 213-pounder who is one of just two Division I players with three 35-point games this season, Knecht currently sits top-five in KenPom’s National Player of the Year rankings. No player under 6-foot-7 has finished that high since Baylor’s Jared Butler in 2020-21.

In his first season as a Volunteer, Knecht is averaging 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 blocks per game. He is shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent beyond the arc. In SEC play, he is averaging 26.0 points per game, over three-and-a-half more than any other player, and has scored 20-plus points in nine of 11 contests.

NAISMITH TROPHY MIDSEASON TEAM

Max Abmas, Texas

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Johni Broome, Auburn

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Devin Carter, Providence

L.J. Cryer, Houston

R.J. Davis, North Carolina

Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Zach Edey, Purdue

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

P.J. Hall, Clemson

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

David Jones, Memphis

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Caleb Love, Arizona

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Tristen Newton, Connecticut

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Mark Sears, Alabama

Jamal Shead, Houston

K.J. Simpson, Colorado

Braden Smith, Purdue

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Source: UT Sports

