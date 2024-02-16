Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This is Me…Now’ Tour is Coming to Nashville

Jennifer Lopez, announced her return to touring with This Is Me…Now The Tour. This will be her first tour after a five-year break. The tour will feature Lopez performing her catalog of chart-breaking hits across her renowned discography as well as new songs from her album, This Is Me…Now.

Kicking off in June, the tour will stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on August 22nd.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a JLo Fan Club presale beginning Tuesday, February 20 at 9 AM local time. Additional presales (details below) will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 23 at 10 AM Local Time at LiveNation.com .

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the This Is Me…Now The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, February 20 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, February 22 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Citi is the official card of the This Is Me…Now The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, February 20 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, February 22 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com. VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for This Is Me…Now The Tour for applicable U.S. dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, February 20 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, February 22 at 10 PM local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

The release of This Is Me…Now, her first studio album in nearly a decade, is Jennifer Lopez’s story. Written and recorded at her Los Angeles home in 2022 and 2023, Jennifer Lopez collaborated with a star-studded lineup of hit producers, including Rogét Chahayed, Angel Lopez, and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman. Additional songwriter-producers were HitBoy, Tay Kieth, Yeti Beats, Carter Lang, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, Jason Derulo, and Brandon Riester, who served as A&R for this project. The album can be preordered here.