Sunday, July 24, 2022
x
HomeEventsBritish Artist Michael Eden Finds Inspiration in the Cheek Collection With Upcoming...
EventsLocal LivingThings to Do

British Artist Michael Eden Finds Inspiration in the Cheek Collection With Upcoming Cheekwood Exhibit

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
25

In the 1920s, the Cheek family traveled to England with architect Bryant Fleming to study architectural styles and purchase furniture and décor for the Cheekwood Mansion. While on tour, the Cheeks purchased enough works of art and architectural elements to fill numerous railway carriages for transport to Nashville. Some ninety years later, British artist Michael Eden finds inspiration in the Cheek collection and the physical requirements of its compilation. His exhibition of three-dimensional works will be on view from August 13 through November 6, 2022 at Nashville’s Cheekwood.

Made with 3D printing technology, the exhibition contains fifteen works, displayed throughout the period rooms in the Cheekwood Mansion on custom-made packing crates, as if they have just been delivered to the estate. They serve as visual links to historic objects, recorded activities and built environments of the Cheekwood site.

“All works of art have a story to tell,” says artist Michael Eden. “In placing my pieces amongst those collected by the Cheek family, I hope the old and new will contrast and complement each other.

The aim for this exhibition is to give the visitor insight into how and why such works were created and to be able to appreciate the evolution of art and craft.”

Eden is known internationally for creating artworks that explore the abstract qualities of vessels, utilizing digital manufacturing and materials to redesign familiar historical objects.

“We are thrilled to work with Michael Eden as part of our second installment of the INTERVENTIONS program,” says museum curator Eric Birkle. “Through his creations, Eden conveys a real sensitivity to the precision and delicacy of historic ceramics and sculptural work, which comprise a significant portion of the Cheek Family Collection. He also provides a sense of timelessness through the use of novel technologies and materials, which speak to the connection that exists between the past and present of Cheekwood’s period architecture.”

About the Artist

Michael Eden is a maker whose work sits at the intersection of craft, design and art, exploring contemporary themes through the redesign of historical, culturally familiar objects utilizing digital manufacturing and materials. Eden earned an MPhil at the Royal College of Art in London, England, allowing him to explore how his interest in digital technology could be developed and combined with the craft skills he had acquired during his previous experience as a potter. Through his work, Eden investigates the relationship between hand and digital tools and is particularly interested in how the tacit knowledge and sensibility to the three-dimensional object, developed through extended ceramic practice, can affect and influence the approach to the creation of objects using digital technology. Having attracted wide media and public attention, Eden’s work is exhibited internationally and acquired by a growing number of international art galleries and collectors. He is represented by Adrian Sassoon.

Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive. It is open Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with extended days and hours of operation depending on the season. Check cheekwood.org for current hours and to purchase advance tickets required for admission.

Previous articleWEATHER: 7-24-25,2022 Hot, Steamy,Stormy
Source Staff
Source Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

MTSU’s 2,474 Spring Grads Ready for Adventure with New Degrees

Source Staff - 0
The 2,474 new graduates in Middle Tennessee State University’s first Class of 2022 are on their way to adventures great and small, jubilantly accepting...

MTSU Honors 75 Retiring Employees for Years of Service to Students and the Campus...

Press Release - 0
Middle Tennessee State University is saluting 75 retiring employees as the 2021-22 academic year begins to wind down, honoring their 1,959 combined years of service devoted to students and...

Blackman Collegiate Academy Sophomores Gain Insight During BCA Day at MTSU

Press Release - 0
Already an entrepreneur at age 16, Gary Willis has his sights set on a business career. The Murfreesboro resident and Blackman High School sophomore owns and...

Central Magnet Student Named Best in Show at the 4th Annual Countywide STEM Expo

Press Release - 0
More than 300 RCS students and 14 schools presented projects at this year's show By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL RCS middle and high school students presented STEM...

Dr. Ming Wang to Give March 24 Guest Lecture at MTSU on Seeking Common...

Press Release - 0
After escaping from China in the wake of the oppressive Cultural Revolution, a world-renowned eye surgeon and philanthropist has dedicated his life to restoring...

Latest Statewide Survey by MTSU Says that Tennessee Consumer Outlook has “Declined Considerably”

Press Release - 0
MTSU survey: Tennessee consumer outlook hits another all-time low amid inflation worries, rising gas prices, Ukraine Outlook among Tennessee consumers has “declined considerably” since last...

A New Degree Program at MTSU Will Allow More Adults and Public Servants to...

Press Release - 0
A New Degree Program at MTSU Will Offer Public Safety Concentration Geared Toward Working Professionals Bachelor’s degree program can be completed online A new degree program...

Tennessee College Basketball Roundup: March Madness

Austin Timberlake - 0
Tennessee is well represented in the NCAA Tournament along with the other postseason tournaments in March. NCAA Tournament #3 Tennessee (26-7) vs. #14 Longwood (26-6) The...

Chatt Advances to NCAA Tournament, TN College Basketball Roundup: March 8th

Austin Timberlake - 0
Chattanooga becomes the 1st team in Tennessee to advance to March Madness on a wild buzzer beater over Furman. #1. as it should be. #SoConHoops🏀...

MTSU and Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts Renew Partnership

Press Release - 0
Middle Tennessee State University and the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America renewed their partnership that will allow the university to remain a resource...
Load more

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.