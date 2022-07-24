WEATHER: 7-24-25,2022 Hot, Steamy,Stormy

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TNZ005>008-023>027-056>060-093-241515- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0008.220724T1600Z-220725T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-250800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Heat Advisory is in effect for all locations along and west of I-65 on Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm as the heat and humidity will once again combine for heat indices up to 105 degrees. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make a return to Middle Tennessee starting on Monday. A few strong storms are possible during the afternoon both Monday and Tuesday.