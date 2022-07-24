Sunday, July 24, 2022
WEATHER: 7-24-25,2022 Hot, Steamy,Stormy

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

TNZ005>008-023>027-056>060-093-241515-
/O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0008.220724T1600Z-220725T0000Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-
Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Wayne-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge,
Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City,
Kingston Springs, Nashville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville,
Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro
204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT
  Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
300 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-250800-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
300 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Heat Advisory is in effect for all locations along and west of I-65
on Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm as the heat and humidity will once again
combine for heat indices up to 105 degrees.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make a return to Middle
Tennessee starting on Monday. A few strong storms are possible
during the afternoon both Monday and Tuesday.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

 

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 102. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

