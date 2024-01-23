Breland Announces Third Annual Breland and Friends Event

Returning for his third year of star-studded community support, PLATINUM artist BRELAND announces the details of his BRELAND & Friends 2024 concert.

Set for March 26, 2024, and once again taking place at the Mother Church of Country Music – Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium – the event will be another night of collaborative surprises from one of the most exciting new entertainers.

Well-known for its thrilling lineup, this year’s BRELAND & Friends will feature guest appearances by Avery Anna, Caitlyn Smith, Chase Rice, Dalton Dover, Drake White, Josh Groban, The War And Treaty, Walker Hayes, and more, with proceeds benefiting Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth through the Oasis Center.

Selling out in each of its previous years, past events have featured the likes of Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, and beyond, raising over $300,000 to date.

Tickets for BRELAND & Friends 2024 go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10am CT and will be available here.

To celebrate this year’s benefit, BRELAND is releasing BRELAND & Friends: Vol. 1 (Live), a must-hear throwback set of six electrifying live collaborations from the very first BRELAND & Friends (April 12, 2022). Dropping January 26, the same day as the ticket on-sale, BRELAND & Friends: Vol. 1 (Live) will be available across all digital platforms. Pre-save/pre-add here.