Bobby Bones’ Comedy Show Coming to the CMA Theatre

Radio and television personality Bobby Bones will return to the stage for his “Comedically Inspirational On Tour” show in Nashville at the CMA Theatre on July 22nd. Additional dates of the tour will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets to the July 22nd show in Nashville will be on sale starting Friday, 6/16 at 10am CT and can be purchased HERE.

VIP tickets will also be available for purchase and include access to sound check, a Q&A session, meet and greet, and photo opportunity with Bobby. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit Wags & Walks Nashville.

With “Comedically Inspirational,” Bones will combine his knack for comedy with poignant, moving stories from his own life for a truly entertaining experience for fans of all ages. The upcoming Nashville date follows previously sold out “Comedically Inspirational” shows at CMA Theatre in Nashville as well as a Las Vegas show at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas.

Bones shared his excitement for the announcement, stating, “We have had such a great response to the Comedically Inspirational shows in the past that I couldn’t wait to get back out there as soon as we could. I’m used to connecting with the B Team through the airwaves every morning, so getting to see everyone in person is always really special. Can’t wait to see everyone out there!”