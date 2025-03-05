BJ’s Restaurant’s Offers Sweet Pi Day Deal

Scoring a sweet deal this March 14, 2025 is easy as pi thanks to BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse ! Famous for its indulgent Pizookie® dessert, BJ’s is celebrating March 14 with a can’t-miss offer: When dine-in guests purchase one regular, full-size Pizookie®, they can enjoy a second for—you guessed it—$3.14!

No need to be a mathematician to know this is a great deal—but while pi goes on forever, this offer is only available on March 14 (dine-in only). Bring a friend or family member and treat yourselves to not one, but two of BJ’s legendary Pizookies®.

Offer Details:

Available for all Pizookie® flavors

Cannot be combined with the Pizookie® Trio, Pizookie® Party Platter or $13 Pizookie Meal Deal

Valid on March 14 for dine-in only

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email