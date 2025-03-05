RCSO Needs Assistance Locating Burglary Suspects

Two unidentified people forced their way into a home and stole multiple items from the owners Tuesday on Heatherwood Drive off Florence Road, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

Information is needed to identify the suspects, said Detective Jeff VerBruggen.

“The Sheriff’s Office asks homeowners in the Heatherwood subdivision neighborhood to review any video footage possibly showing anyone on foot matching the description of the individual in the photo,” Verbruggen said.

If any homeowner has video footage or information, please contact VerBruggen at 615-904-3032 or [email protected].

The Sheriff’s Office depends on residents to help solve crimes. Any information on this case is appreciated.

