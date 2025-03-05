TSU Women’s Basketball Opens OVC Tournament Against #5 USI Wednesday

OPENING TIP: Tennessee State women’s basketball has qualified for the OVC Tournament for the third consecutive season. The Lady Tigers have reached the quarterfinals twice, both times as the No. 8 seed. Wednesday’s matchup will mark the third meeting this season against Southern Indiana, whom TSU defeated last Saturday to secure a tournament berth.
The Matchup:
Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Soaring Eagles
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 5 at 12:30 PM CT
Location: Ford Center || Evansville, Ind.
TV: ESPN+
SERIES INFORMATION VS. SOUTHERN INDIANA: Following Saturday’s victory, TSU and Southern Indiana are tied 3-3 in the all-time series heading into the OVC Tournament.
