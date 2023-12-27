Ascension Saint Thomas Welcomes Two Christmas Babies

In a heartwarming celebration, Ascension Saint Thomas joyously announces the birth of two Christmas babies.

Carter arrived at 1:25am at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, measuring 18.5 inches in length and weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Lahia Rose made their entrance at 1:58 pm at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, measuring 18 1/4 inches and weighing 5 pounds,7 ounces.

Adding to the celebration, Kroger has contributed essential baskets to warmly welcome these little ones into the world. Each basket includes an assortment of baby products, snacks, and Kroger gift cards. This gesture ensures that these families have the necessary essentials to begin their parenting journey stress free!