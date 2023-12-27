Top 5 Stories From Dec 27, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from December 27, 2023.

1Christmas Tree Recycling Available at La Vergne Public Works Facility

 

The La Vergne public works department is once again accepting live Christmas trees following the holiday season. Read More.

2Murfreesboro Driver Services Center Reopening After Remodel

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Murfreesboro Driver Services Center, located at 1035 Samsonite Boulevard, which closed for a planned remodel in September, will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Read More.

3Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 30, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 25-30, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read More.

46 Places to Go Ice Skating 2023

photo by Kelli McClintock/Unsplash

 

Looking to start a new holiday tradition or continue one of ice skating? Here are six places where you can go ice skating. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: The Dutton Luxury Apartments in Murfreesboro

The Dutton Luxury Apartments
Photo from Rutherford Chamber

 

The Dutton Luxury Apartments held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 8, 2023, at 1345 Wenlon Drive in Murfreesboro. Read More.

