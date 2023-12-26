Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 30, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 25-30, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Brookie Dough Pie (New) – A brownie pie cookie filled with cookies & cream-packed cookie dough mousse and topped with brownie cookie pieces and cookie dough bits.

Raspberry Cheesecake – A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with smooth vanilla cheesecake frosting and a dollop of raspberry topping.

Peanut Butter Ft. Snickers® – A peanut butter cookie studded with chopped SNICKERS®, topped with caramel buttercream, a sprinkle of delicious SNICKERS® pieces, and a smooth milk chocolate drizzle.

Chocolate Cake – A rich chocolate cookie topped with smooth chocolate fudge frosting and shaved chocolate curls.

Brown Suger Cinnamon Ft. Pop-Tarts® – A warm brown sugar cinnamon-stuffed cookie topped with a brown sugar cream cheese glaze and crumbled Pop-Tarts® on top.

Double Chocolate Chip – The best of both worlds—a warm cookie studded with pieces of milk chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate all topped with a dash of sea salt.

More Eat & Drink News