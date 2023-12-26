Protect Your Investment: Winterize Your Pool For the Colder Months

After the closing of pool season, it’s time to start preparing your pool for winter! The harsher months of snow, ice, and cold weather can be tough on pools, so protect your investment by winterizing your pool. Winter maintenance keeps your pool in top condition, so it’s in the best shape to reopen in the spring.

When to Winterize

Once the temperature consistently drops below 65 degrees, it’s time to start winter maintenance preparation. If you begin too early, the warmer water temperature can encourage algae growth, so wait until the weather is consistently dropping toward winter temperatures.

Remove Accessories

Start by removing any accessories you have in the pool. If you have a ladder, toys, skimmer baskets, etc., remove them from the pool and give them a good scrub before securing them in storage for the season.

Deep Clean the Pool

Clear out any leaves or other debris with skim nets or a pool vacuum, removing everything from the pool’s surface and bottom. Thoroughly clean the floor and sides with scrub brushes. This winterization step makes it easier to balance the pool’s water chemistry to prevent mold and algae growth.

Secure Your Pool Covering

After deep cleaning, keep your pool covered as you move through the next steps so no additional debris makes its way into the pool. If you don’t already have a pool cover, this is the perfect time to install one. Pool covers protect your pool from the harsher elements of winter and prevent debris and contaminants from damaging your pool.

Turn Off Your Heater

Make sure you don’t waste money over the winter months – switch off your pool heater during winter maintenance until next season!

Balance Your Water Chemistry

Draining your pool for the winter is unnecessary, but you will want to cover your pool securely. You must also balance your water chemistry to prevent algae, bacteria, or other overgrowth. You’ll want to check your water chemistry periodically throughout the winter months to ensure it remains stable. An enzyme product will also help prevent a waterline from forming around the walls of your pool.

Lower the Water Level

This step is vitally important to get right, as lowering the water too much can lead to pool damage. Talk with a professional about the correct level for winterization if you’re uncertain. Typically, you’ll lower your surface level to below the mouth of the skimmer and return lines to prevent water from freezing in these lines and creating damage.

Drain Your Equipment

Check to make sure all excess water is cleared from pipes, water lines, filters, pumps, and heaters to prevent equipment damage from expanding ice. Clear the water from lines with a blower if you have it, then plug them with expansion plugs. You can also run pool antifreeze through your lines if you’re concerned about burst pipes.

The Final Covering!

Secure your pool’s covering for the final time, making sure that your cover is completely secure from external elements. As snow and rain accumulate, you’ll want to regularly clear the top of your pool cover to prevent untreated water from entering your winterized pool.

Your winter maintenance is now complete, ensuring your investment is protected with the best preparation possible to reopen your pool in the spring!

Winterizing Pools in Middle Tennessee

Some things are best left to the experts, and the professionals at Peek Pools and Spas are the best resource to guide you in the care and maintenance of your luxury outdoor oasis. From concept to completion, Peek Pools and Spas are the true experts in the field of building and maintaining your pool. Make sure you’re ready for colder weather with complete winterization.

If cold weather has you dreaming of an upgraded outdoor living space, Peek Pools and Spas is here to help! Call our team at 615-866-8800 or contact us now to get started today!

