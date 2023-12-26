Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash to Make History as Tennessee’s First Safe Bar Event

In a groundbreaking initiative to prioritize safety and raise awareness, the Sexual Assault Center (SAC) is announcing that the Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will be the city and state’s first Safe Bar event.

The Safe Bar program is an initiative by the Sexual Assault Center to train local bars and restaurants in bystander intervention and raise awareness about alcohol’s role in sexual assault. As part of this initiative, bartenders, security personnel and other staff at the Big Bash are undergoing comprehensive training, empowering them to identify and intervene safely in the event of sexual harassment or assault.

“The Sexual Assault Center is immensely grateful for this partnership to help us spread awareness on this crucial topic,” said Rachel Freeman, President of the Sexual Assault Center. “Together, we are fostering an environment where people can have a good time, stay safe, and contribute to a culture that prioritizes the well-being of all.”

As part of the Safe Bar program, the Big Bash will feature posters in restrooms and provide drug detection coasters at stations serving beer and other alcoholic beverages, as well as promoted in other parts of the event. These preventative resources are also available to bars, restaurants, hotels, and events that successfully complete the Safe Bar certification process.

“When we learned about the Safe Bar program, we were impressed by its mission and the strength of the program, and we wanted to be supportive,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “By becoming the first Safe Bar event in the city and state, we hope other bars and events will learn about the program and jump on board.”

The live show for Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will feature GRAMMY Award-nominated Thomas Rhett, newly crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd as headliners. The concert is free and open to the public.

As a live event, Big Bash will kick off at 5:10 p.m. and move into a 50-minute tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary to celebrate the genre over the decades with a guest DJ set by Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell. Big Bash is partnering with the HERO (Homeless Education Resource Office) Program of Metro Nashville Public Schools to support students and their families who are experiencing homelessness.

The five-hour CBS special will air live on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6:30 pm CT on the CBS Television Network and Paramount Keep up with new details: visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve.