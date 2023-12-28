WEATHER 12-28-29-2023 Snow? Mix? Will I Need Bread and Milk?

This forecast will probably need to be updated a few times, but, here is what we know this morning. At this time, accumulations are not expected over a dusting. Roads are expected to be wet, but, mostly clear. Bridges and overpasses could be problematic Friday from time-to-time.

This is Tennessee and when it comes to winter weather, it is a timing thing. We will update as needed.

Thursday A slight chance of rain showers after 3pm, mixing with snow after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain showers between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Rain and snow showers likely before 9am, then rain showers likely between 9am and noon, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.