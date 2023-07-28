Arrest Made in Fentanyl Overdose in Lebanon

On July 24th, 2022, Lebanon Police was dispatched to Cedarwood Apartments in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, officers found Chasity Smith, deceased from an apparent overdose.

Officers were able to access Smith’s cell phone and found communication that suggested fentanyl could be the cause of death.

Detective Brockman was assigned the case and was able to further examine the phone. Text messages & calls within the cell phone led Detective Brockman to develop Scotty Jackson as a prime suspect in the case.

While waiting on the suspected fentanyl to come back from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Detective Brockman interviewed Scotty Jackson which further collaborated Jackson as the prime suspect. After all the evidence was processed Detective Brockman took the case to the Wilson County Grand Jury in April of 2023.

The Wilson County Grand Jury granted a two count second degree homicide indictment on Scotty Duane Jackson (45).

On 07/26/2023 Detective Brockman was able to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol Air Unit to capture Scotty Jackson in Murfreesboro, Tennessee without incident.

Later that night, Scotty Jackson was transported to the Wilson County jail to be booked for the death of Chasity Smith.

