Country artist Tim McGraw just announced a show in Nashville for 2024.

The country legend will bring the Standing Room Only tour to Bridgestone Arena on April 25th with special guest Carly Pearce.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a statement. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 4th. Find tickets here.