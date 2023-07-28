Jimmie Allen Announces Three Invite-Only Comedy Shows

Country artist Jimmie Allen announced, via social media, a three-night comedy tour in October.

The comedy tour is titled “I Said What I Said”. The social media announcement didn’t share the location or exact dates. Allen stated on social media,“’I Said What I Said,’ and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October! ALL shows are invite only..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I M M I E A L L E N (@jimmieallen)

Those interested in attending the show can sign up here.

In May, a lawsuit was filed against Jimmie Allen by two women claiming sexual assault. Since the filing, Allen has been dropped from his label, his booking agency suspended him, and he was dropped from performing at CMA Fest.

Allen filed a countersuit in July against the two women in an effort, he says, to protect his reputation.