8-26-2023 WEATHER ALERT : Heat Advisory Continues, Storms Possible

Clark Shelton
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 103. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
212 AM CDT Sat Aug 26 2023

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys-
Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Perry-
Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-
Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen,
Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon,
Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville,
Gainesboro, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester,
Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

