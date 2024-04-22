7th Annual Motorcycles and Music Returns to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

Rev ’em up! Get ready to rock and ride at Tennessee’s one-of-a-kind “Moto & Music” event. The seventh annual Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival (TMMR) will be held May 16-19, 2024, at the 3,500-acre Loretta Lynn Ranch at Hurricane Mills. This popular, four-day festival, presented by Harley-Davidson Motor Co. ®, is a motorcycle enthusiast’s playground and a music lover’s paradise. Tennessee’s largest motorcycle gathering will feature a stellar selection of artists across multiple genres and a huge variety of two-wheeled events. Tickets are on sale now, exclusively at www.motorcyclesandmusic.com.

The two-wheeled playground offers something for everyone who enjoys motorcycles of nearly any kind. Included are Harley-Davidson demo rides, motorcycle racing, ADV trail riding, a hill climb, V-Twin Visionary performance bike show, an all-class bike show, biker games, group motorcycle rides, minibike races, stunt riders and an extraordinary showcase of hand-crafted custom motorcycles from across the country in the BC Moto Invitational.

Artists and bands, including recording artists Elvie Shane, Whey Jennings and Whitey Morgan, are specially curated primarily from the region and the booming talent coming out of Music City (see full lineup HERE). Genres include outlaw country, southern rock, country, bluegrass and rock. Promoters from around the country make their way to the festival every year to choose bands from the extraordinary plethora of talent—it’s a musical showcase of sorts. In addition to the three main stages, TMMR features live music at the Speed Shack, aptly situated next to the racetrack, and the Waterin’ Hole, alongside Hurricane Creek.

TMMR is committed to supporting U.S. military veterans and will be working with Special Ops Xcursions to provide complimentary tickets and camping to members of U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF). Additionally, Helmets for Heroes will showcase a variety of custom-painted ICON Motorsport helmets available by auction, with funds going to the military nonprofit.

In terms of accommodations, a wide range of options are available in three unique campgrounds, including RVs, glamping, tent camping and vehicle camping. Nearby hotels and Airbnbs are also available.

“It takes a lot of hard work all year long,” says singer-songwriter Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, family ambassador for the event and co-emcee, along with motorcycling legend and salt flats land speed record holder, Jay Allen.

Tennessee Motorcycles & Music Revival is generously supported by Harley-Davidson Motor Co., Progressive Insurance, Appleton Harley-Davidson, Bumpus Harley-Davidson, White Lightning Harley-Davidson, Frontier Coffee, Icon MotoSports, Crowe Security, Jack Daniel’s and more.

For more information, visit the TMMR website, motorcyclesandmusic.com.