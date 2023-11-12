6 Things to Watch for the Titans on Sunday vs the Buccaneers

4 Defense vs Tampa Bay’s WRs

The biggest challenge Tampa Bay will provide to the Titans defense will be stopping the Buccaneers talented receivers, from the big and physical Mike Evans to the quick and crafty Chris Godwin. The Titans need to be solid in the secondary, but it’s time for the pass rush to get cranked up again as well. The Titans are also due to make some plays, as they have just two INTs in eight games. Evans leads the Buccaneers with 594 receiving yards and five touchdowns, while Godwin leads Tampa Bay in targets (62) and receptions (40). The Bucs are 2-1 when Evans and Godwin both have 50-plus receiving yards in 2023, and 1-4 in other games. Kristian Fulton has played well of late, and he needs to remain solid. A consistent pass rush would help the cause, and aside from DT Jeffery Simmons (third in the NFL in pressures), so far that hasn’t been happening. The Titans are 30th in the NFL in total pressures, and they rank in the bottom-five in both QB hurries and hits.