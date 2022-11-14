6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 14, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 14 -November 20, 2022.
1Opry Next Stage at Ryman
Sunday, November 20, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
See the best up-and-coming artists, including Elvie Shane, BRELAND, Restless Road, Conner Smith, and Nate Smith as part of the NextStage Class of 2022, plus special guest/NextStage alumna Hailey Whitters in one can’t-miss country showcase. Come to NextStage Live in Concert and watch the future of country music take shape on the world-famous Opry stage.
Buy tickets here.
2Chrissy Metz
Tuesday, November 15, 6:30 pm
Listening Room, 618 4th Avenue South, Nashville
The Next Door’s 5th annual songwriter’s night featuring Chrissy Metz, Faren Rachels, Catie Offerman, and Tiera Kennedy.
Buy tickets here.
3Five Finger Death Punch/Brantley Gilbert
Wednesday, November 16, 6:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert announced that they will be joining forces this fall for a massive US arena tour with support from newcomer Corey Marks. The tour stops in Nashville this week.
Buy tickets here.
4Danielle Ponder
Thursday, November 17, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Danielle Ponder previously worked as public defender before pursuing her passion of music. She’s performed at Newport Jazz Festival, and toured with Marcus Mumford, Amos Lee, and more.
Find tickets here.
5Spencer Crandall
Tuesday, November 15, 8 pm
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
The Nashville based country artist has been called country’s most progressive artists. Known for his raw, soul baring songs, it’s a live show you don’t want to miss.
Buy tickets here.
6Nightly
Thursday, November 17, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Nashville based alternative pop band, Nightly is comprised of Jonathan Capeci, Joey Beretta and Nicholas Sainato. They named the band after a texting abbreviation for “night, love you.”
Buy tickets here.