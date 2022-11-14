6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- November 14, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
42

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: November 14 -November 20, 2022.

1Opry Next Stage at Ryman

photo by Evan Kaufmann

Sunday, November 20, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116  Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

See the best up-and-coming artists, including Elvie Shane, BRELAND, Restless Road, Conner Smith, and Nate Smith as part of the NextStage Class of 2022, plus special guest/NextStage alumna Hailey Whitters in one can’t-miss country showcase. Come to NextStage Live in Concert and watch the future of country music take shape on the world-famous Opry stage.

Buy tickets here. 

2Chrissy Metz

photo: citywinery.com

Tuesday, November 15, 6:30 pm

Listening Room, 618 4th Avenue South, Nashville

The Next Door’s 5th annual songwriter’s night featuring Chrissy Metz, Faren Rachels, Catie Offerman, and Tiera Kennedy.

Buy tickets here. 

3Five Finger Death Punch/Brantley Gilbert

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, November 16, 6:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert announced  that they will be joining forces this fall for a massive US arena tour with support from newcomer Corey Marks. The tour stops in Nashville this week.

Buy tickets here. 

4Danielle Ponder

photo from Danielle Ponder

Thursday, November 17, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Danielle Ponder previously worked as public defender before pursuing her passion of music. She’s performed at Newport Jazz Festival, and toured with Marcus Mumford, Amos Lee, and more.

Find tickets here. 

5Spencer Crandall

photo from Exit/In

Tuesday, November 15, 8 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

The Nashville based country artist has been called country’s most progressive artists. Known for his raw, soul baring songs, it’s a live show you don’t want to miss.

Buy tickets here. 

6Nightly

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Thursday, November 17, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Nashville based alternative pop band, Nightly is comprised of Jonathan Capeci, Joey Beretta and Nicholas Sainato. They named the band after a texting abbreviation for “night, love you.”

Buy tickets here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here