6 Live Shows this Week – June 19, 2023

4 Secret Sisters

Friday, June 23, 8 pm

Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Secret Sisters—Laura and Lydia Rogers—grapple with love and loss on new album Saturn Return.

Saturn Return is the Alabama-based duo’s second release for New West Records. Like its predecessor, 2017’s Grammy-nominated You Don’t Own Me Anymore, the record was produced by Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

Find tickets here.