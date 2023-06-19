Don’t Miss Dirty Dancing in Concert at The Fisher Center

Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny and celebrate the film favorite Dirty Dancing on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic!

Dirty Dancing in Concert comes to The Fisher Center at Belmont University on Friday, December 8th. Tickets on sale now. Find tickets here.

Audiences attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a five-piece band and vocalists perform the songs live, in sync with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.