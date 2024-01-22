6 Live Shows this Week-January 22, 2024

6 Jesse Cook

Friday, January 26, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

An accomplished guitarist, producer and equally prolific filmmaker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences that delight audiences both in concert, and online.

He composed his first album, Tempest, over 25 years ago. To date, there have been thousands of concerts performed around the world, over 2 million albums sold, 5 PBS specials filmed, more than 25 million views on YouTube and over 400 million streams of his songs.

Find tickets here.