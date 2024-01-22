WEATHER 1-22-2024 Thawing, Windy, Rains Move In

Good news, we begin to thaw out today..Bad news, we won’t see the sun before at least Sunday. Good news is that temperatures will be almost spring-like. Bad news, so will the winds.

2-4″ of rain are forecast between tonight and Thursday. Add to that the runoff from thawing and localized flooding should be monitored.Add to that gusty winds.

Good News: we will barely touch freezing for a low for several days.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.