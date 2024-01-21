Middle Tennessee School Closures for January 22, 2024

Middle Tennessee School Closures for Monday, January 22, 2024:

Last updated January 21, 2024 at 3:19pm

Cheatham County School District

Closed

Extended daycare will operate on snow hours from 7am to 5pm and students should bring a lunch. School sports that are in season may resume practices to prepare for upcoming games adn tournaments this week.

Dickson County Schools

Closed

Franklin Special School District

Closed

The district MAC program will be open Monday from 7am until 5pm at the district site, located at Johnson Elementary, 815 Glass Lane. Students will need to bring a lunch. WeeMAC employee childcare will be closed.

Lebanon Special School District

Closed

SACC will open one location at Coles Ferry Elementary

Maury County Public Schools

Closed

In addition, athletic practices and extracurricular activities will be at the Principals’ discretion. Please know there will be no penalty for any student who cannot attend. However, there will be no travel for athletics or games.

A decision for Tuesday will be made as early as possible.

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Closed

All before and after-school care is canceled unless your provider offers an inclement weather site. Please check with your provider for that information. All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings are also canceled.

Murfreesboro City Schools

Closed

ESP inclement weather sites are open. There is a slight change in one location, ESP parents are asked to check their email for information. Students in ESP will need breakfast, lunch and snack.

Robertson County Schools

Closed

Schools will be closed Monday January 22nd due to hazardous conditions throughout the county.

Rutherford County Schools

Closed

Schools will reopen Tuesday because the temperatures are forecast to be well above freezing beginning Monday with rain forecast throughout the week. Extracurricular events on Monday will continue as scheduled.

Sumner County Schools

Closed

Teams will be working Monday to get ready to return as soon as we can. An announcement for Tuesday will be made by 5 PM on Monday afternoon.

Williamson County Schools

Closed

The School Age Child Care program will operate at snow day sites.

Wilson County Schools

Closed

Kids Club will also be closed on Monday, January 22