2025 Vandy Women’s Basketball Schedule Released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. Vanderbilt opens its SEC slate at Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 2 against Georgia.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball season tickets 2024-25 season tickets are now on sale at VUCommodores.com. Fans can purchase season tickets by clicking the link here.

2024-25 Vanderbilt WBB SEC Schedule

Jan. 2 – Georgia

Jan. 5 – Kentucky

Jan. 9 – at Ole Miss

Jan. 13 – at LSU

Jan. 19 – Tennessee

Jan. 23 – Arkansas

Jan. 26 – at Alabama

Jan. 30 – at Florida

Feb. 2 – Ole Miss

Feb. 6 – at Texas

Feb. 13 – Mississippi State

Feb. 16 – at Auburn

Feb. 20 – at Oklahoma

Feb. 23 – South Carolina

Feb. 27 – Texas A&M

March 2 – at Missouri

March 5-9 – vs. SEC Tournament (Greenville, S.C.)

Source: Vanderbilt

