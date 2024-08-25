Nashville Symphony Announces Return of Pamella Roland as Headliner of Symphony Fashion Show

The Nashville Symphony announced that renowned designer Pamella Roland will headline the 20th annual Symphony Fashion Show. Roland, who showcased her designs at the inaugural event in 2006, will return to present her Fall 2025 collection at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on April 29, 2025.

“Welcoming Pamella Roland back as the featured designer for the 20th anniversary of the Symphony Fashion Show is a full-circle moment,” said 2025 Symphony Fashion Show co-chairs Katie Crumbo and Laurie Seabury. “Her collection set the standard for what has become a signature event for the Symphony and the Nashville community. For two decades, this fashionable fundraiser has showcased innovative and breathtaking collections from the world’s most talented designers. We’re honored to have Pamella return to the stunning Schermerhorn Symphony Center to celebrate this milestone with us and help raise vital funds for the Symphony’s education and community engagement programs.”

“The Symphony Fashion Show has played a pivotal role in supporting our educational and community programs, allowing us to expand our reach and impact,” added Nashville Symphony President and CEO Alan D. Valentine. “We extend our deepest thanks to Katie Crumbo, Laurie Seabury, and Pamella Roland for their support, and to Gus Mayer for all they have done to make the Symphony Fashion Show successful during our long partnership.”

“It’s an honor to return to the Symphony Fashion Show after 20 amazing years,” said Pamella Roland. “In 2006, the event was brand-new, and I was just a few years into my own career. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to come back and celebrate our mutual successes. As a passionate advocate for arts education, I am especially pleased to help support the Nashville Symphony’s robust music educational programs through this wonderful event. I can’t wait to celebrate with Nashville, once again, next spring.”

The official festivities for the 2025 Symphony Fashion Show will commence at the annual Kick-Off Party at Gus Mayer on October 28, 2024. The invitation-only event will be followed by a two-day trunk show that is open to the public at the Green Hills boutique on October 29 and 30, featuring Roland’s Spring 2024 collection. Gus Mayer has partnered with the Symphony Fashion Show for 15 years to secure participation from world-renowned fashion designers and to help produce the show.

Launched in 2006, the Symphony Fashion Show raises funds for the Nashville Symphony and its year-round educational and community programs. Past designers have included Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Brandon Maxwell, Lela Rose, Monique Lhuillier, and Oscar de la Renta. The 20th annual Symphony Fashion Show will be co-chaired by Katie Crumbo and Laurie Seabury. Sandra Lipman, who has been involved with the Symphony Fashion Show since its inception, will return as executive chairman, and Bruce Pittman will serve as event planner.

The Symphony Fashion Show, presented by Gus Mayer, will be held April 29, 2025, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. More details, including the emcee and featured entertainer, will be announced at a later date. For more information on Nashville Symphony, please visit nashvillesymphony.org. For more information on Pamella Roland, please visit pamellaroland.com.

