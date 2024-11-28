2024 Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Weather

It’s a hot chocolate kind of weekend. So for those getting up early to go shopping, dress warm.

Friday Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening.

Saturday Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 20.

