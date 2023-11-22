2023 Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 4

Week four of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is here, Some teams have already punched their tickets to Chattanooga while others have one last test before reaching the title game. We have the full schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the action during one of the most exciting times of the year.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

1A

South Pittsburg at Oliver Springs

Dresden at McKenzie

2A

East Robertson at York Institute

Fairley at Riverside

3A

Giles Co. at Alcoa

Dyersburg at East Nashville

4A

Upperman at Greeneville

Haywood at Pearl Cohn

5A

Walker Valley at Knoxville West

Southwind at Page

6A

Oakland at Bradley Central

Houston at Brentwood

(Division II championships are next weekend in Chattanooga)