2023 Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 4

Week four of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is here, Some teams have already punched their tickets to Chattanooga while others have one last test before reaching the title game. We have the full schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the action during one of the most exciting times of the year.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
1A
South Pittsburg at Oliver Springs
Dresden at McKenzie
2A
East Robertson at York Institute
Fairley at Riverside
3A
Giles Co. at Alcoa
Dyersburg at East Nashville
4A
Upperman at Greeneville
Haywood at Pearl Cohn
5A
Walker Valley at Knoxville West
Southwind at Page
6A
Oakland at Bradley Central
Houston at Brentwood
(Division II championships are next weekend in Chattanooga)