Max Celebrates The Holidays With “’Holiday Central’ Collection

Max’s “Holiday Central” collection is now live on Max. As the home for holiday content on the platform, the page features a wide variety of series, films, and more that will surely spread joy and cheer to viewers throughout the holiday season.
Below is a list of just some of the curations along with a selection of series and films available to stream as part of Max’s “Holiday Central” Collection.
Pure Christmas Joy
- A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021)
- A Christmas For Mary (2020)
- A Christmas Fumble (2022)
- A Christmas Mystery (2022)
- A Christmas Open House (2022)
- A Christmas Stray (2021)
- A Gingerbread Christmas (2022)
- A Hollywood Christmas (2022)
- A Sisterly Christmas (2021)
- Baking Christmas (2019)
- Candy Coated Christmas (2021)
- Carole’s Christmas (2019)
- Cooking Up Christmas (2020)
- Designing Christmas (2022)
- First Christmas (2020)
- Holiday Harmony (2022)
- One Delicious Christmas (2022)
- One Fine Christmas (2019)
- The Great Holiday Bake War (2022)
Our Favorite Holiday Episodes
- Abbott Elementary (Season 2, Episode 10 – “Holiday Hookah”)
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Season 7, Episode 1 – “A PE Christmas”)
- Billy on the Street (Season 4, Episode 8 – “Christmas on the Street with Will Ferrell”)
- Chuck (Season 2, Episode 11 – “Chuck Versus Santa Claus”)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 3, Episode 9 – “Mary, Joseph and Larry”)
- Doctor Who (Season 13, Episode 7 – “Festive Special 2022: Eve of the Daleks”)
- Family Matters (Season 5, Episode 11 – “Christmas is Where the Heart Is”)
- Friends (Season 3, Episode 10 – “The One Where Rachel Quits”)
- Friends (Season 5, Episode 10 – “The One with the Inappropriate Sister”)
- Friends (Season 7, Episode 10 – “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”)
- Friends (Season 7, Episode 9 – “The One with the Monkey”)
- Full House (Season 6, Episode 12 – “A Very Tanner Christmas”)
- Gossip Girl (Season 1, Episode 11 – “Roman Holiday”)
- Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper (Season 4, Episode 11: “Christmas ’95”)
- Martin (Season 2, Episode 15 – “Holiday Blues”)
- Mike & Molly (Season 1, Episode 12 – “First Christmas”)
- Pretty Little Liars (Season 5, Episode 13 – “How the ‘A’ Stole Christmas”)
- Regular Show (Season 4, Episode 10 – “The Christmas Special”)
- Rick and Morty (Season 6, Episode 10 – “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”)
- Robot Chicken (Season 1, Episode 21 – “Robot Chicken Christmas Special”)
- South Park (Season 8, Episode 14 – “Woodland Critter Christmas”)
- Step by Step (Season 3, Episode 11 – “Christmas Story”)
- Tacoma FD (Season 2, Episode 13 – “A Christmas Story”)
- Teen Titans Go! (Season 6, Episode 4 – “Christmas Crusaders”)
- The Amazing World of Gumball (Season 2, Episode 15 – “Christmas”)
- The Big Bang Theory (Season 2, Episode 11 – “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis”)
- The Big Bang Theory (Season 6, Episode 11 – “The Santa Simulation”)
- The Big Bang Theory (Season 7, Episode 11 – “The Cooper Extraction”)
- The Carbonaro Effect (Season 3, Episode 23 – “Holiday Survival Guide”)
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Season 2, Episode 13 – “Christmas Show”)
- The Jamie Foxx Show (Season 3, Episode 10 – “Christmas Da-Ja-Vu”)
- The Middle (Season 1, Episode 10 – “Christmas”)
- The Middle (Season 5, Episode 9 – “The Christmas Tree”)
- The Nanny (Season 1, Episode 8 – “The Christmas Show”)
- The Nanny (Season 6, Episode 10 – “The Hanukkah Story”)
- The OC (Season 1, Episode 13 – “The Best Chrismukkah Ever”)
- The OC (Season 4, Episode 7 – “The Chrismukk-huh?”)
- The Wayans Bros. (Season 5, Episode 11 – “A Country Christmas”)
- The West Wing (Season 2, Episode 10 – “Noel”)
- Vampire Diaries (Season 6, Episode 10 – “Christmas Through Your Eyes”)
The Kid’s Table
- 8-Bit Christmas (2021)
- A Christmas Mystery (2022)
- A Christmas Story (1983)
- A Christmas Story 2 (2012)
- A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)
- A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)
- A Hollywood Christmas (2022)
- A Sesame Street Christmas Carol (2006)
- Angels Sing (2012)
- Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Christmas Eve on Sesame Street (1978)
- Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (12/7) (2023)
- Elmo Saves Christmas (1996)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe (2016)
- Jack Frost (1998)
- Kids Baking Championship
- My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)
- Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (2016)
- Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
- Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)
Streaming With the Fam? Start Here!
- Are We Done Yet? (2007)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Click (2006)
- Coraline (2009)
- Daddy Day Care (2003)
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
- Evan Almighty (2007)
- Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- Father of the Bride (2021)
- Get Smart (2008)
- Goonies (1985)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Happy Feet Two (2011)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
- Jumanji (1995)
- Marley & Me (2008)
- Mirror Mirror (2012)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
- My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)
- Paddington 2 (2017)
- Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
- Robots (2005)
- Scoob! (2020)
- Shazam! (2019)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)
- Spirited Away (2001)
- DC League of Super-Pets (2022)
- The Book of Life (2014)
- The Lego Movie (2014)
- The Lego Movie 2 (2019)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- The Wizard of Oz (1939)
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)
- Tooth Fairy (2010)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)