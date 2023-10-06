2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

Week eight of Middle Tennessee high school football has kicked off, and we have all the finals from the weekend slate right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action. As scores roll in Friday night this scoreboard will be updated.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at Sycamore
Harpeth at Jo Byrns
Davidson County
Antioch 14 at CPA 52 (Thu)
East Nashville 42 at Cane Ridge 13 (Thu)
Glencliff – Open
Page 35 at Hillsboro 7 (Thu)
Nolensville at Lawson
Springfield 14 at Hunters Lane 7 (Thu)
Summit 37 at Nashville Overton 6 (Thu)
Maplewood 20 at Stratford 40 (Thu)
McGavock 0 at Rossview 30 (Thu)
Lipscomb MBA
Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier
Ensworth at Father Ryan
Webb School at Davidson Academy
BGA at FRA
Goodpasture – Open
Dickson County
Creek Wood High – Open
Dickson County High – Open
Maury County
Columbia Central at Franklin Co.
Mount Pleasant at East Hickman
Spring Hill at Shelbyville
Robertson County
Stewart Co. at White House Heritage
Springfield 14 at Hunters Lane 7 (Thu)
Harpeth at Jo Byrns
Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier
Trousdale Co. 0 at East Robertson 35 (Thu)
Rutherford County
Blackman – Open
Eagleville – Open
La Vergne – Open
Middle Tennessee Christian – Open
Oakland – Open
Riverdale – Open
Rockvale – Open
Siegel – Open
Smyrna – Open
Sumner County
Henry Co. at Beech
Gallatin – Open
Hendersonville – Open
Portland – Open
Station Camp – Open
Westmoreland – Open
White House – Open
Pope John Paul II – Open
Williamson County
Knoxville Catholic at Brentwood Academy
Battle Ground Academy at FRA
Brentwood High at Centennial
Fairview at Independence
Ravenwood 41 at Franklin 28 (Thu)
Whites Creek at Grace Christian
Nolensville at James Lawson
Page 35 at Hillsboro 7 (Thu)
Summit 37 at Nashville Overton 6 (Thu)
Wilson County
Wilson Central – Open
Watertown – Open
Mt Juliet – Open
Lebanon – Open
Green Hill – Open