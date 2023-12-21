2023 Holiday Travel Weather- Nice, Then Naughty

A look across the country shows not much snow this Christmas, mostly in the plains. But rain and storms just west of the Mississippi River Christmas eve will track East over Christmas and thru Tuesday. The good news is that temps will be mostly mild.

As for your Middle Tennessee forecast……

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Christmas Day Showers. High near 63. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night Showers. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.