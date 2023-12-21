Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Ice Skating at Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
Time, Date varies
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna, TN
The 82′ x 46′ synthetic ice rink is an exciting addition to the Town of Smyrna and the Parks and Recreation Department. The rink will be open on select days until January 7th, 2024. On select nights, there will be theme nights, food trucks events, and more.
Learn more here.
2Mimosa Morning
Saturday, December 23, 10am-2pm
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Embrace the holiday spirit with a delightful Mimosa Morning at Bumpus Harley Davidson of Murfreesboro! 🥂✨ Let the festive vibes take over as you sip on our handcrafted mimosas and enjoy the company of friends and family.
Learn more here
3Last Minute Holiday Market
Friday, December 22, 11am
Hop Springs Beer Park
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Still have some holiday shopping to do? Join Hop Springs and pick up your last-minute stocking stuffers while enjoying some live music!
Learn more here
4Christmas Vacation Trivia
Thursday, December 21, 7pm
The Goat Murfreesboro
2355 Adwell St, Murfreesboro, TN
Christmas Vacation team trivia is coming to Murfreesboro! Think you have what it takes to win? Gather your friends and join The Goat in this family-friendly event! It’s free to join. The top three teams will receive gift cards.
Learn more here
5Experiment Extravaganza at the Wilderness Station
Friday, December 22, 10am – 4pm
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Stop by any day and time during the week and have fun with hands on, self-guided, science experiments the whole family will love! These experiments will be thrilling and educational at the same time.
Learn more here