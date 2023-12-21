Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Ice Skating at Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center

Time, Date varies

Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center

100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna, TN

The 82′ x 46′ synthetic ice rink is an exciting addition to the Town of Smyrna and the Parks and Recreation Department. The rink will be open on select days until January 7th, 2024. On select nights, there will be theme nights, food trucks events, and more.

