Coming to Max in January 2024

Max announces programming coming to the platform this January 2024 including the debut of the HBO Original drama series, TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (1/14).
January 1
- 90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3 (TLC)
- 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way (TLC)
- The A-Team (2010)
- After Earth (2013)
- Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)
- Aniara (2019)
- Austenland (2013)
- Bachelorette (2012)
- Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2013)
- Body at Brighton Rock (2019)
- Booty Call (1997)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- The Brothers (2001)
- Cabin Fever (2003)
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
- Celebrity IOU, Season 7 (HGTV)
- Collision Course (1989)
- Cyborg (1989)
- Dance With Me (1998)
- Dark Skies (2013)
- Date and Switch (2013)
- Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
- Empire State (2013)
- Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
- Everybody Wants to be Italian (2008)
- A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
- For A Few Dollars More (1967)
- Free Birds (2013)
- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967)
- The Gospel According to Andre (2018)
- Greta (2019)
- Hail Satan? (2019)
- Hang Em’ High (1968)
- Head Office (1986)
- HGTV Dream Home 2024 (HGTV)
- The Hitcher (1986)
- Hollywood Homicide (2003)
- I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
- I, Frankenstein (2014)
- The Ides of March (2011)
- It Comes At Night (2017)
- Jodorowsky’s Dune (2013)
- John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996)
- Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials (Food Network)
- The Kill Team (2019)
- Killing Them Softly (2012)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
- Lawless (2012)
- Machete (2010)
- Mike Wallace is Here (2019)
- Odd Jobs (1986)
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
- Quarantine (2008)
- Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)
- Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
- Ricochet (1991)
- Road Trip (2000)
- Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)
- Robocop (1987)
- Robocop (2014)
- Robocop 2 (1990)
- Robocop 3 (1993)
- Rocket Science (2007)
- Scream 4 (2011)
- The Secrets We Keep (2020)
- Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)
- Star Trek Generations (1994)
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
- Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
- Sweet Dreams (1985)
- Switch (1991)
- Ted 2 (2015)
- The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (ID)
- Tracers (2015)
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- White House Down (2013)
January 2
- Jessica’s Big Little World (Cartoon Network)
- Moonshiners Season 13A (Discovery Channel)
January 4
- Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
January 5
- Creator League Series, Season 5
- My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14 (HGTV)
- OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple (OWN)
January 6
- Ready to Love: Make a Move (OWN)
- Tricky Dick (CNN Original)
January 7
- Carnival Eats, Season 11 (Cooking Channel)
- Diana (CNN Original)
- Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B (ID)
- Home Town, Season 8 (HGTV)
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)
- Worst Cooks in America, Season 27 (Food Network)
January 8
- 90 Day Diaries, Season 5 (TLC)
- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original)
January 10
- See No Evil, Season 9B (ID)
January 11
- Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original)
January 12
- Batwheels, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
- The Convict (Skazana)
- The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie)
January 13
- The Kitchen, Season 34 (Food Network)
- What’s Wrong with That House? (HGTV)
- The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original)
January 14
- Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek (Cartoon Network)
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)
- True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)
January 15
- Snowden (2016)
January 16
- Seduced to Slay (ID)
- Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7 (ID)
January 18
- On The Roam (Max Original)
- Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original)
January 19
- Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5 (CNN)
January 20
- Belle Collective, Season 2C (OWN)
- Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original)
January 21
- Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B (OWN)
- Love & Translation (TLC)
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)
January 22
- Battle on the Mountain (HGTV)
- Death by Fame, Season 2 (ID)
- Rick and Morty, Season 7 (Adult Swim)
- The Playboy Murders, Season 2 (ID)
January 24
- Rico to the Rescue, Season 2 (HGTV)
January 25
- Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33 (Food Network)
January 26
- Border Control: Spain, Season 3
January 27
- The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)
January 28
- The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)
January 31
- Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 34 (Food Network)
- The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)
Bleacher Report Live Sports in January:
Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET. Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game
January 1
- 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic:
- Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 3 p.m.
January 3
- NHL: New Jersey Devils* at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.
January 4
- NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.
- NBA: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
January 10
- NHL: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m.
- NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche*, 10 p.m.
January 11
- NBA: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.
- NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.
January 15
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day NBA Doubleheader:
- San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, 3:30 p.m.
- Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m.
January 16
- NBA: Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
- NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.
January 17
- NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres*, 7:30 p.m.
January 18
- NBA: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
- NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 10 p.m.
January 20
- Soccer: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m.
January 23
2024 NBA Rivals Week:
- New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.
- Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.
January 24
- NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins*, 7:30 p.m.
- NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
January 25
2024 NBA Rivals Week:
- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
- Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
January 30
- NBA: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics*, 7:30 p.m.
- NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
January 31
- NHL: Los Angeles Kings* at Nashville Predators, 7:30 p.m.
*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market