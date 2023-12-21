Belmont Baseball Welcomes 2024 Signing Class

December 19, 2023 – Belmont University baseball is excited to welcome 11 signees from the 2024 class. The Bruins add support on the mound with four new pitchers, along with seven position players for the 2025 season.

Infielders

Cade Batchelor is a 6-foot-1-inch infielder from Maryville, Tennessee. Batchelor earned all-district honors at Maryville High School his sophomore year and participated in the PBR Future Games. He played travel ball for Brett Carroll Athletics. In his free time, Batchelor enjoys working out, watching Tennessee football and basketball, playing video games, and spending time with his family and friends. He will pursue a degree in business.

Charlie Davis is a 5-foot-11-inch utility player from Paris, Tennessee. Davis currently attends Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tennessee. In his freshman year Chargers, Davis led the team with a .398 batting average, a .494 on-base percentage, and a .586 slugging percentage. He played in 38 games totaling 51 hits, eight doubles, and 22 RBIs. On the mound, he made four appearances tossing 4.1 innings, totaling six strikeouts, and an 8.31 ERA.

Davis earned all-conference recognition. High school accolades include district and region MVP honors, along with an all-state selection. During the summers, he played for Rawlings Southeast Mavericks. Davis enjoys spending his free time reading and going to concerts. He will pursue a degree in computer science.

Dean Spoto is a 5-foot-9-inch native of Tampa, Florida. Spoto made an impact at the Jesuit High School of Tampa both on and off the baseball field. The Tigers, ranked in the top 25 nationally, won the 2022 state championship and were the runners-up in the 2023 season. Spoto maintained above a 4.0 cumulative GPA, and was a member of the National Honor Society. He also participated in the Hispanic Honor Society and Italian Club. Spoto played for the Hit Factory Nationals and held the title of team captain, with a .320 batting average. He enjoys boating, fishing, going to concerts, and watching sports. He will pursue a degree in business.

Nolan Sergeant is a 5-foot-10-inch middle infielder from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Sergeant is a two-sport athlete at the McCallie School, playing football and baseball. Sergeant is a two-time all-region selection for the Blue Tornado. He spends his summers playing for Exposure. He continues the family legacy of Division I athletes, as his mother played softball at Chattanooga. Sergeant is a huge music fan who enjoys golfing, chilling out with friends, and working out. He will pursue a degree in supply chain management.

Rounding out the infielders is Tucker Smith. The 5-foot-11-inch first baseman resides in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Smith is a two-sport standout for Merrol Hyde Magnet School, with accolades for baseball and basketball. For baseball, Smith earned all-district, all-county, and mid-state honors. He also was named the offensive MVP. He also received all-county honors and the offensive MVP award on the basketball court. Smith enjoys spending his free time fishing, golfing, and playing disc golf. He will pursue a degree in exercise science.

Outfielders

Cole Reifsteck is a 5-foot-11-inch outfielder from Naperville, Illinois. Reifsteck comes from the Illinois baseball powerhouse Nazareth Academy and has been a part of their back-to-back IHSA Class 3A State Championships. The all-conference outfielder for the Roadrunners plays travel baseball for the Cangelosi Sparks – Bensenville. Prior to his success on the baseball field, Reifsteck competed in the Junior Olympics for football and received a silver medal. He spends his free time watching sports, playing Xbox, and fishing. Reifsteck will pursue a degree in business.

Noah Rice is a 5-foot-11-inch outfielder from Gallatin, Tennessee. Rice attends Station Camp High School, and played a significant role in helping the Bison finish second in the district. He also earned all-county and all-state honors. His travel team, Knights National 17U, has won several local tournaments. Rice enjoys playing video games and hanging out with friends in his free time. Upon arriving at Belmont in the fall, Rice intends to pursue a degree in business.

Pitchers

Andrew Perry is a six-foot left-handed pitcher from Jackson, Tennessee. Perry is a Perfect Game Top 1,000 recruit in the nation, and the 12th-ranked left-handed pitcher in Tennessee. He is a four-year varsity letter winner at Trinity Christian Academy, who helped the Lions reach the state tournament three times, with a quarterfinal appearance his sophomore year. The team also won two district championships and were runners-up as well. Perry earned all-district and all-region tournament team honors, while earning a spot on the TBCA Showcase Team last year. Perry’s travel team, Dulins Dodgers Prime, compiled a 75-13 record over the last two seasons, and was ranked second in the nation by Perfect Game in 2022. He earned 13 Perfect Game All-Tournament Team selections. Perry enjoys working out, and spends his free time watching or playing sports. He will pursue a degree in sports administration.

Jack Morrissey is a 6-foot-2-inch left-handed pitcher from Ladera Ranch, California. Morrissey attends San Juan Hills High School, where he earned multiple scholar-athlete honors. Travel baseball experience includes stints with Team California and Chapman Baseball Compound. During this time, Morrissey was chosen for the academic showcase and was named first-team California Varsity Showcase. His hobbies include golf, listening to music, and surfing. Morrissey will pursue a degree in architectural studies.

Lake Morris is a 5-foot-10-inch left-handed pitcher from Hendersonville, Tennessee. Morris’s resume at Hendersonville High School includes being named Left-Handed Pitcher of the Year, Hendersonville High School Pitcher of the Year, and District Co-MVP. He’s also earned a spot on the ACT Wall of Fame. He played travel baseball for 5-Star Mid-South National. An avid shoe shopper, Morris enjoys singing, hanging out with friends, and playing the piano and guitar. He will pursue a degree in marketing.

Rounding out the pitchers is Logan Brock. Brock is a six-foot right-handed pitcher from Marietta, Georgia. Brock has earned recognition for his work on and off the field at Lassiter High School. On the diamond, Brock earned the team’s Cy Young Award, along with several academic letters. He also participates in the National Honors Society and Future Business Leaders of America. Brock was also named the MVP of his travel team, Titans Baseball. He enjoys riding dirt bikes, snow skiing, wake surfing, and water skiing. Brock will pursue a degree in business at Belmont.

Source: Belmont Sports

More Sports News