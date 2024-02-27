2-27-28-2024 WEATHER ALERT – Wind Advisory

Wednesday night will see the last forecasted chance of a light freeze for the foreseeable future. Wind Advisory kicks in at noon today. May see some strong storms towards early morning Wednesday, but, nothing severe unless it is straight-line winds and possibly small hail.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 76. South southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tonight
Showers likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Showers, mainly before 10am. Temperature falling to around 40 by 5pm. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 238 AM CST Tue Feb 27 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-272100- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.240227T1800Z-240228T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Murfreesboro, Linden, Smithville, Altamont, Jamestown, Springfield, Goodlettsville, Centerville, Cookeville, Tullahoma, La Vergne, Gallatin, Byrdstown, Lobelville, Celina, Livingston, Allardt, Sparta, Tennessee Ridge, New Johnsonville, Nashville, Smyrna, Hartsville, Shelbyville, Ashland City, Gainesboro, South Carthage, Dover, Carthage, Gordonsville, McMinnville, Waverly, McEwen, Hendersonville, Dickson, Manchester, Pulaski, Lafayette, Lebanon, Columbia, Brentwood, Spencer, Clarksville, Hohenwald, Kingston Springs, Lawrenceburg, Woodbury, Erin, Waynesboro, Clifton, Franklin, Lewisburg, Coalmont, Mount Juliet, and Crossville 238 AM CST Tue Feb 27 2024 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.